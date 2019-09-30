Smokesblunts
Store is nice but at 50 years old I was not impressed to be Asked for ID when I walked in then again when I went to pay this alone will make me not shop in this store again! Prices are way over priced won’t be stopping here again
We apologize that you did not enjoy your experience. It is Fire & Flower's policy to have every customer show valid government-issued identification at the entrance of the shop and at the point of sale. This is part of our social responsibility to keep cannabis out of the hands of minors. We take this social responsibility seriously. Currently, our prices are competitive with the legal adult use market, however, we always look to further improve what we have to offer our customers.