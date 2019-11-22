Follow
Terpy Thursday: 10% OFF Cartridges!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2019
Every Thursday, Get 10% OFF Cartridges!
*Does not combine with other deals and discounts*
Top Shelf: Jack Herer
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Skunky Funky
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Gelato -Shake ounce
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$115each
$115each
Premium: Skywalker Cheese
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
23%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Green Crack
from Alter 1, LLC
16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: SAGE OG
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
20%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: OG Kush
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: AK-47
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Cookies
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
18%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Blueberry Headband
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Tangie
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Top Shelf: Strawnana
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Jack Herer
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Gorilla Cookies
from Red Dirt
13.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: SD x LK
from Plan B
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Lemon Tree
from Plan B
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Cinderella 99
from M&D Enterprise LLC
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Top Shelf: Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Super Lemon Haze
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Strawnana
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
19.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Top Shelf: Jack Monkey
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Oklahoma Pure - Cowboy Cookies - 1g Cart
from Oklahoma Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Oklahoma Pure Cart - Apple Jack - 1g
from Oklahoma Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
OK Dab Lab - Northern Lights - 1 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
OK Dab Lab - Juicy Jackfruit - 1g
from OK Dab Lab
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Red Sky - Pink Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Red sky - birthday cake - 1g
from Red Sky
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Mary Mechanix - GDP - 1g
from Unknown Brand
94%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
OK Pure - Zkittlez - 1 Gram syringe
from Oklahoma Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Oil Tycoon - Hardcore OG -Sugar 1 Gram
from Oil Tycoon
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
OK Dab Lab - White Pineapple - 1 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
OK Dab Lab - Space Cowboy - Budder
from oklahoma dab lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
OK Dab Lab - Cotton Candy - 1 Gram
from Altcare 7, LLC
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
OK Dab Lab - Gorilla Glue - 1g
from OK Dab Lab
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
OK Dab Lab - GSC - 1 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
OK Dab Lab - Blue Cheese BHO Sugar Wax - 1 Gram
from The Dab Lab
82%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
OK Dab Lab - Blueberry - 1 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
70%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Red Sky - White Widow - 1g
from Red Sky
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Stellar Herb - Skywalker - 1 Gram
from Stellar Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Releaf Labs - White Fire - 1 g
from Releaf Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
