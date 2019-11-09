Fire Leaf Dispensary voted #1 Dispensary in OKC! We offer a wide range of House, Premium and Top Shelf Marijuana strains along with our high quality Edibles, Concentrates, CBD and more. Fire Leaf Dispensary has knowledgeable Bud Tenders that are here to help with any questions you may have! Taxes are included with all our price listings. *DAILY DEAL* Everyday from 10am-11am and 9pm-10pm, 5% off Flower and 15% off everything else in the store! (Not combinable with other discounts except Military)