Fire Leaf - The Village
(405) 286-4900
508 products
Deals
Happier Hours! Everyday, from 10AM-11AM and 9PM-10PM, get 5% off Flower and 15% off EVERYTHING ELSE!
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
Everyday, from 10AM-11AM and 9PM-10PM, get 5% off Flower and 15% off EVERYTHING ELSE!
*Does not Combine with other deals or discounts*
All Products
Top: Gorilla Goo
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Lemonade
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
17%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Purple Punch
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top: Banana Zplit
from Stability Growth
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Purple Ranger
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
15.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Banana Kush
from Uphold
14.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top: Zprite
from Stability Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: El-Straino
from Ok purple
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Alien OG
from Red Dirt Labs
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Bruce Banner
from Ok purple
17.3%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Lemon Sour Diesel
from Ok purple
9.4%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Pine Jack
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
19.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top: Lemon Tree
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: NC Fire
from Unknown Brand
9.2%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Mr. Gas
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top: Orange Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top: Hibiscus Sunrise
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Golden Goat
from Red Dirt Labs
12.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Outdoor Khalifa Kush
from Fire Leaf
14.2%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Blue Dream
from Uphold
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top: hi-ho-kola
from Unknown Brand
38.4%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: JGR
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
12.7%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Garanimals
from Unknown Brand
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Helix Dab Syringe - Do-Si-Dos - 1 Gram
from Helix
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Helix Dab Syringe - Gorilla Cookies - 1 Gram
from Helix
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Helix Dab Syringe - Larry OG - 1 Gram
from Helix
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Helix Dab Syringe - White Tahoe Cookies - 1 Gram
from Helix
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
OE - Woozie Single - 100mg
from Outlaws Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
OE - Woozie 3pk - 300mg
from Outlaw Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
White Mousse (CHAMPAGNE LIVE RESIN SAUCE) - (Highlighted) Biker Kush - 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
1937 Cart - Orange Cookie - 0.5 Gram
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1937 Cart - Jack Herer - 0.5 Gram
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1937 Cart - Hardcore OG - 0.5 Gram
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
OK Dab Lab Cart - Strawberry - 0.5 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
91.87mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
OK Dab Lab Cart - 1:1 Blueberry - 1 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
35.85%
THC
40.46%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$40each
In-store only
OK Dab Lab Cart - Blueberry - 0.5 Gram
from OK Dab Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Amedicanna - Skywalker OG - 1 Gram
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Amedicanna - Maui Wowie - 1 Gram
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
White Mousse - Champagne Sugar - Space Cadet - 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
