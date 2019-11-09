Fire Leaf Dispensary offers a wide range of house marijuana and premium and top shelf marijuana strains along with the highest quality edibles, concentrates, CBD and more. Fire Leaf Dispensary also has a very knowledgeable staff that is here to help with any questions you may have. Taxes are included with all our price listings! *DAILY DEAL* Everyday, 10AM-11AM & 9PM-10PM, Get 5% OFF Flower and 15% OFF EVERYTHING Else!