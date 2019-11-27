Follow
Deals
Happy Hours: Every day from 10AM-11AM and 9PM-10PM get 5% off Flower and 15% off Everything Else in the store!
Valid 10/28/2019 – 2/25/2020
Every day from 10AM-11AM and 9PM-10PM get 5% off Flower and 15% off Everything Else in the store!
*does not stack or combine with other discounts*
All Products
Premium: Super Leamon Haze
from Fire Leaf
21%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Vixen
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Dutch Treat
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Sherbert
from Fire Leaf
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Nitro Cookies
from Fire Leaf
17.4%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Lemon Cake
from ALTCARE 9 LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Lem Chem
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Hindu Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Chem Dawg
from Fire Leaf
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: 9lb Hammer
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Berry OG
from Fire Leaf
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Khalifa Kush
from FireLeaf
12.4%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: EL Strainyo
from Fire Leaf
6.6%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: cookie stomper
from Plan B
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Cinderella 99
from Fire Leaf
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Banana Zplit
from Stability Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Jack Monkey
from Stability Growth
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Forbidden Fruit
from Stability Growth
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Horchataz
from Fire Leaf
12.3%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Pineapple Muffin
from Unknown Brand
12.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Garanimals
from Fire Leaf
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Purple Punch
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
18.8%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Premium: Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: NC Fire
from Unknown Brand
14.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Lemonade
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
17%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf: Orange Sherbert
from Fire Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
House: Citral GLue
from FireLeaf
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bootlegger - OG Moonrock - 1 Gram
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Helix Cart - Sunset Sherbert - 1 Gram
from Helix Extract
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Bootlegger - Lemon Lime Moonrock - 1 Gram
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Bootlegger - Strawnana Moonrock - 1 Gram
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Bootlegger - Blue Raspberry Glow stick 1g
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Black Mesa - Frozen Moonrock Pre-roll
from Complete Health and Wellness LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
White Mousse - Keef Chief Dry Run - Full Spectrum 1 Gram
from White Mousse
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
OK Dab Lab - Strawnana - 0.5 Gram Cart
from OK Dab Lab
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Oklahoma Pure Syringe - Blue Dream - 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Oklahoma Pure Syringe - G.S.C - 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Oklahoma Pure - Fruity Pebbles - .5 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
