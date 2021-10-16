Fire Meds LLC
Promotions
GET A PENNY PREROLL WITH AN EIGHTH PURCHASE!!
MUST BE EIGHTH OF SAME FLOWER. EXCLUDES $8 EIGHTHS. LIMIT 1 PENNY PREROLL A DAY PER CUSTOMER.
Get any eighth for only $20 OTD!!
No tiered pricing. Every eighth is $20. Discounts can not be stacked.
GET A PENNY PREROLL WITH ANY $20 THC PURCHASE.
LIMIT 1 PENNY PREROLL PER DAY PER CUSTOMER. CAN NO BE COMBINED WITH OTHER OFFERS TO GET MULITPLE PENNY PREROLLS IN SINGLE DAY.
Get 10% off everything in store
no stacked discounts/promos
Buy any edible and scoop up a penny preroll.
no stacked discounts. limit 1 penny preroll per patient per day.
Stop by or order online to get a single gram from any or all available strains for only $5 each!!!
maximum of 1 gram per strain/jar of flower up to the total number of strains available in store. Discounts can not be stacked.
25% off all THC products every Saturday!
limited to THC products only. Discounts can not be stacked.
Any time you send a new patient our way we will add 1 point to your rewards points for our new patient referral program. At 100 referrals you can use your referral credits for 1 top shelf OZ..... That is up to a $225 Value.....
No stacked discounts, new patient must state who reffered them at their first visit, referral points will not be added till new patient makes a in store purchase.
