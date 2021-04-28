Fire. Dispensary's Online Ordering!

Valid 5/27/2021 - 12/31/2023

You can avoid the heat and long waits in line this summer, because Fire. will be treating all Online & Phone Orders like a Speed Pass!!! How To Use a Speed Pass: 1. Place your order online ahead of time via our online menu on Leafly. 2. You'll automatically receive a text message back from Fire. Dispensary once your order is ready for pickup. When you arrive, simply call us on our phone line dedicated to Online & Phone Orders (520-723-5513). 3. Our budtender dedicated to Phone & Online Orders will let you know which window to approach, as soon as the current customer being served gets buzzed to the back for their consultation as a Walk-In Customer. 4. At this point, our budtender dedicated to Phone & Online Orders will review your order with you, handle your payment, and then label & bag your order. 5. As soon as the current walk-in customer finishes their purchase and gets buzzed back out to the lobby, your budtender dedicated to Phone & Online Orders will follow them out to meet you in the lobby with your order or will buzz you back to complete payment. Note: Phone & Internet Orders cannot be changed during a Speed Pass pick up. If you would like to change your order, you will have to wait in line like all other Walk-In Customers. This is the only way to keep it fair to our Walk-In Customers. Thank you!