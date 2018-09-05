We're a Tier II Mixed recreational grower and retailer. We grow a good variety of indoor, outdoor and light dep flower. Because so much of what we sell in the store comes from our own farm, our overall prices will be consistently lower than the competition -- and we'll always have something for everyone's budget. We know what's important to you is getting the best meaningful and actual dollar value for your hard-earned dollars -- just as it is for us. Our operating principles are simple. We'll grow the best marijuana we can as economically as possible. We'll keep our overhead in the store as low as possible. This will allow us to provide you with high quality products at the best overall prices in town. We hope you like those principles, too. University of Oregon student discounts -- veterans and seniors, too. And all prices online are after tax!