Southern Oregon's premium Cannabis Dispensary. We strive to create an inviting, safe atmosphere to make every visit memorable. Our caring and compassionate staff take their time to connect you with the right products for your needs. We offer only the highest quality flower, edibles, concentrates, and more from the leading providers in the state of Oregon. Open 7 days a week, 10am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, and 12pm to 7pm on Sunday. Stop by and check us out, you'll be glad you did! Follow Us on Instagram @firesideDispensaryOR Medical/Recreational/21+ (ALL RECREATIONAL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO 20% SALES TAX) All prices posted on our menu are pre-tax.