Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Elbe's hard candies will be 20% off until December 31st! Get them while supplies last!
About
Southern Oregon's premium Cannabis Dispensary. We strive to create an inviting, safe atmosphere to make every visit memorable. Our caring and compassionate staff take their time to connect you with the right products for your needs. We offer only the highest quality flower, edibles, concentrates, and more from the leading providers in the state of Oregon. Open 7 days a week, 10am to 8pm Monday through Saturday, and 12pm to 7pm on Sunday. Stop by and check us out, you'll be glad you did!
Follow Us on Instagram @firesideDispensaryOR
Medical/Recreational/21+ (ALL RECREATIONAL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO 20% SALES TAX)
All prices posted on our menu are pre-tax.