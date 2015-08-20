HAPPY HOUR!
Valid 1/30/2018
15% off your entire purchase!
Monday-Thursday: 6pm-8pm Friday-Saturday: 6pm-9pm Sunday: 5pm-7pm
Senior Discount
Valid 1/1/1
We offer 10% off, 7 days a week to anyone 55 years and older. Mondays Seniors save 15%!
Cannot be combined with any other daily specials.
Veteran Discount
Valid 1/1/1
We are truly thankful for all the men and women who have served our country. To say thanks, we would like to offer you 10% off your purchase 7 days a week. Thursday's we offer 15%!
Cannot be combined with any other daily specials.
Wax Wednesday
15% off all concentrates!
Flower Power Friday!
Valid 1/1/1
On Friday, get any of our strains for 15% off.
Friday
Tasty Tuesday!
Valid 1/1/1
15% off all edibles!
Tuesday
Doobie Day!
Valid 1/1/1
20% off all pre-rolled joints!
Saturday
Customer Appreciation Day!
Valid 1/1/1
15% off of your purchase all day long!
Sunday