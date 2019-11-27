Follow
Five Zero Trees Astoria
(503) 741-3170
263 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 151
Show All 51
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$420
Deals
GREEN WEDNESDAY SALE!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
40% off Buddies (except Pax Pods) 50% off Echo Electuary (Cartridges only) $1 Joints (limit 5 per person, while supplies last) $3 Sacred Herb Chapsticks (THC and CBD) $4 grams of Flower (Traphouse Kush, U-Dub, Mochalope)
Does not stack with other existing discounts.
GREEN WEDNESDAY SALE!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
40% off Buddies (except Pax Pods) 50% off Echo Electuary (Cartridges only) $1 Joints (limit 5 per person, while supplies last) $3 Sacred Herb Chapsticks (THC and CBD) $4 grams of Flower (Traphouse Kush, U-Dub, Mochalope)
Does not stack with other existing discounts.
Staff picks
ALL PRICES INCLUDE RECREATIONAL TAX. MEDICAL PATIENTS: REDUCE BY 20%
from Five Zero Trees
710mg
THC
420mg
CBD
$420each
In-store only
All Products
Traphouse Kush (PUDDING RIVER FARM)
from Pudding River Farm
21.33%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Traphouse Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wesley's Wish (EAST FORK CULTIVARS)
from East Fork Cultivars
5.73%
THC
15%
CBD
Wesley's Wish
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba Kush (Bull Moon Inc.)
from Bull Moon Inc.
17.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park #5 (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
25.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dog Park #5
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Acai (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
22.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Sumo
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies (RUBY FARMS)
from Ruby Farms
25.15%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Doug Fir (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
30.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Doug Fir
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel (Bull Moon Inc.)
from Bull Moon Inc.
17.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Hash Plant (HERBAL DYNAMICS)
from Herbal Dynamics
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Hash Plant
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Starry Night 6100 (LEAP FARMS)
from LEAP FARMS
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Starry Night
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Haze (HAPPY HEALING FARMS)
from Happy Healing Farms
26.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush (HAPPY HEALING FARMS)
from Happy Healing Farms
26.3%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Malawi Wowie - END OF JAR SALE (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
22.59%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malawi Wowie
Strain
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
RKS - OUNCE SPECIAL - (HOODVIEW CANNABIS DISTRIBUTIONS)
from Hoodview Cannabis
18.74%
THC
0%
CBD
RKS
Strain
$8⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mendo Purps - OUNCE SPECIAL - (HOODVIEW CANNABIS DISTRIBUTIONS)
from Hoodview Cannabis
11.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Purps
Strain
$8⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies (NO BAD HAZE)
from No Bad Haze
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
M.A.C. (WHITE LABEL FARMS)
from White Label Farms
23.95%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake (WHITE LABEL FARMS)
from White Label Farms
25.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Diesel (DEMETER GARDENS)
from Demeter Gardens
15.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemons (HERBAL DYNAMICS)
from Herbal Dynamics
18.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Label - END OF JAR SALE (TJ'S GARDENS)
from TJ's Gardens
17.77%
THC
0%
CBD
White Label
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream (ALTA FARMS)
from Alta Farms
13.36%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (OSO VERDE FARMS)
from Oso Verde Farms
24.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Haze (ALTA FARMS)
from Alta Farms
13.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Haze
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
5%
THC
8.08%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple (HERBAL DYNAMICS)
from Herbal Dynamics
22.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mochalope (PUDDING RIVER FARM)
from Pudding River Farm
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mochalope
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies (GRIZZLY FARMS)
from Grizzly Peak Farms
22.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti (PRUF CULTIVAR)
from Prūf Cultivar
26.55%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicana Haze - END OF JAR SALE (HERBAL DYNAMICS)
from Herbal Dynamics
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Haze
Strain
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
UW (EUGREEN)
from Eugreen
20.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
UW
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
DRIPPER - Kosher Kush (BUDDIES)
from Buddies Brand
77.37%
THC
1.11%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
BHO - Berry White (WHITE LABEL EXTRACTS)
from White Label Extracts
70.91%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
BHO - Ice Cream Cake (WHITE LABEL EXTRACTS)
from White Label Extracts
71.57%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
BHO - Garlic Breath X Banana Punch (WHITE LABEL EXTRACTS)
from White Label Extracts
73.39%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Garlic Breath X Banana Punch
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
PRESSED HASH - Pineapple Express (Moto Perpetua)
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
35.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
PRESSED HASH- Blend No. 7 (Moto Perpetua)
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
30.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Blend No. 7
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
LIVE RESIN - Insane Kandy (BUDDIES)
from Buddies Brand
68.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Insane Kandy
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
1234567