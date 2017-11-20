Budkingisfakenews
4.9
10 reviews
Nothimg was wrong staff was cool chill place dope was good but...there is better
Ive visited every shop in clatsop county, multiple times, Five Zero Trees cannon beach has some of the most informed knowledgeable budtenders I've ever had the pleasure to meet.... If your new to cannabis or a seasoned veteran this group of guys and gals will always go above and beyond when you walk in. Theyve got online ordering too,they take cards, whats not to love about five zero trees
Really nice. Wide open with a great selection of products in a well-organised layout. Very chill vibe. Staff are very helpful and friendly. Matt goes above and beyond each and every time. I think he even knows Batman too...pretty fucking awesome!! Prices are on point with sales and discounts. Very impressive chain.
Great knowledgeable staff, very helpful and very courteous. This was only my second time in a dispensary, and they helped me with any questions I had. MATT was an awesome budtender, and had a lot of good recommendations.
This was a great dispensary run by local guys, and they were both friendly and helpful in finding what I was looking for. The flower I got was great and a really good deal. I didn't see a lot of lip service towards organize products and transparency for the farms, but that still wouldn't stop me from going in.
What a great budtender Lara was. My husband was a first time visitor ever in a dispensary and she took amazing care with him talking to him and helping him with what he needed. The place was “beautiful!” Thank you and my new spot for when I come to Oregon again
Thank you for the review! We could not agree more about Lara - she is awesome! We look forward to seeing you again!
I've been to at least 15 other dispensaries and this one is by far the best out of them all! Josh is our fav but all of the staff are great. They're friendly, knowledgeable and really helpful with everything. Huge selection as well! Always top shelf quality.
Josh is a gem! We absolutely enjoy listening to him interact with our patrons. Of course, our patrons are the ones who keep Josh and all of us on our toes. Thank you!
Literally the only dispensary I go to. The location is perfect! I’ve never had a problem with any of their products or services. The bestest! The whole staff is great! They really know everything and always get me a great deal. Never disappointed. If you ever go to Cannon Beach, go here! A++++
Thank you for the wonderful review! We appreciate all the love we get from our locals!
first time here staff were super friendly! happy 420!!
Happy 420!! We look forward to seeing you again and hope you enjoyed the Holiday!
Awesome place good weed and a good location I’ll definitely be back!
Thank you! We look forward to seeing you soon!