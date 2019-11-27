*Leafly Menu Pricing is Recreational- ALL tax is included. If you are an OMMP patient, your cost will be 20% less than listed* Five Zero Trees is a place for OMMP card holders & recreational customers to access high quality cannabis in an inviting & safe environment. We have believed in this revolution for over 20 years, and have a strong desire to help the cannabis community flourish for many years to come. To access Five Zero Trees as a recreational customer you must be 21 years or older on your government issued ID. Medical patients can be 18 years or older with their valid OMMP card. As our menu changes daily, please check here to get the most up to date menu of flowers, concentrates, tinctures, medibles and more!