cbdonly1
Top quality. Clean. Fair prices. Budtender was extremely nice. Relaxing environment.
4.5
10 reviews
The bud tender was a great host; friendly and knowledgable. If you are a first time visitor they’ll tell you about each shelf and showcase to help you get your bearings and they also offer a discount as well. I would have liked to see more variety and availability for lower shelf selections but what I did purchase is quite fantastic. Thank you!
Thank you for the kind words supremelorax! We definitely try to make each experience for all visors as unique as possible. We are currently working on getting our budget shelf flower stocked - so please stay updated with our leafly page to get the word of new flower drops coming in soon!
Great dispensary
Thank you whodat1!
Went there for a few months to try and see if I'd make it my regular. I sat waiting in the front as more people showed up. It totally sucked. Third time this has happened as they don't have a designated person working the front. Not cool to wait twenty minutes with no progress. Went down the street and got service with a smile. This place is way too trendy. If you want to get meh service from kids that could be extras in the vampire diaries, this is the shop for you. Too cool for school is not the way I like my greens.
We're so sorry to hear about your experience at our shop UFONAUT! As summer is rolling through we get more people in asking a lot of questions that we can't help but thoroughly answer 😁 Speed of service is always a goal of ours, but so is the quality of our service - which is always our priority. Also, kids aren't allowed in the shop! 21 and over only! We'd be more than happy to WOW you again if given another chance! Ask for a manager on duty and we can hook ya up!
The folks at the Dekum location are professional, respectful, and very knowledgable. I have come to greatly appreciate their attention to detail and complete transparency when sharing their knowledge and experience. During each of my visits I have encountered zero attitude and a genuine willingness to help navigate the plethora of high quality offerings in order to isolate the right one for my needs. Highly recommended.
Thank you for the kind words fluxinferior! We strive to put our customers and your experiences first, and we truly enjoy helping y'all! Looking forward to serving you again!
I usually come to this location because it's walking distance and I love the prices of your concentrates. Yesterday I stopped by and spent over $150 dollars on varies things. Today after work I stopped by to pick up some flower, I guess I offended him by asking about the flower special. I also asked if he had tried any of the ones on special and he proceeded to say that "I only smoke top shelf". No shit Sherlock you work here and get discounts. Well I left and spent my money else where. I don't know the bud tenders name but he is the guy with the dredds. Very bad customer service and his knowledge on products is very suspect.
We are so sorry to hear about this unfortunate exchange! We'd love to make it up to you, so please come back and visit us, and make sure to ask for a manager on duty so we can hook ya up!!
what you imagine when you think of the ideal dispensary experience - patient, knowledgeable budtenders taking their time to find you the perfect high. their tiered pricing is spot on for bud and they keep the concentrates, carts, and edibles in a fridge which makes me feel better about the quality. this is the spot I take any out of town friends for the "wow" factor without being overwhelmed with options.
WOW! Kind words yblehs.5, thank you! We definitely all try our best to provide everyone with the best experience when they walk through our door! ✌😁
Great cannabis. Staff knowledge is questionable however (especially considering I asked about pudding river strains). I also waited over 20 mins for two different staff members to weigh a single strain order twice after it had been packaged once before. Unfortunate that such high quality cannabis is being tendered by someone with little knowledge on it :(
Thank you for giving us this feedback, DrDurtah! We appreciate the compliment on our cannabis products, however, we are very sorry to hear you had an uneasy visit at our store! We currently have a few new faces joining the FZT fam; who are very eager to gain an understanding of our specific products on hand. In regards to the wait time you endured, we are very sorry about that as well and are making sure to diligently train our staff to ensure wait times easier and quicker for those who do experience wait times in the future. We hope you enjoy your day, and this beautiful Portland weather!
Awesome. Love this store. Shopping in Oregon is so much better.
Thank you GreenDragon21! We believe Oregon cannabis is the best cannabis from the ground up and we're proud to be a part of it!
Best tree in Oregon
Thank you KodakCaramel! We take our selection seriously & we aim to please! 🌲