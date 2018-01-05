UFONAUT on June 22, 2019

Went there for a few months to try and see if I'd make it my regular. I sat waiting in the front as more people showed up. It totally sucked. Third time this has happened as they don't have a designated person working the front. Not cool to wait twenty minutes with no progress. Went down the street and got service with a smile. This place is way too trendy. If you want to get meh service from kids that could be extras in the vampire diaries, this is the shop for you. Too cool for school is not the way I like my greens.