Deals
Daily Deals! Mon: Apparel 20% off + Edibles 15% off | Tue: 15% off ALL Cartridges (5g limit) |OLCC Discount 10% with valid proof (food,liquor, marijuana) Wed: Locals 10% off Thu: All drinks & CBD Apothecary 20% off | Fri: Locals 10% off | Sat: Shatterday Concentrates 20% off| Sun: CBD Sunday All Sacred Herb 20% | All other CBD products 10% off
Daily Deals! Mon: Apparel 20% off + Edibles 15% off | Tue: 15% off ALL Cartridges (5g limit) |OLCC Discount 10% with valid proof (food,liquor, marijuana) Wed: Locals 10% off Thu: All drinks & CBD Apothecary 20% off | Fri: Locals 10% off | Sat: Shatterday Concentrates 20% off| Sun: CBD Sunday All Sacred Herb 20% | All other CBD products 10% off