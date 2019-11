Kai_ on April 26, 2019

Amazing vibes from this place. Once you walk in everything is very open and it feels very upscale. Love the clones on display for people to see as they shop. Staff are a bunch of homies, super helpful! Flower itself is of fairly decent quality depending on the grower. I will say that some of it is a lot older than what I would call 'fresh' but not bad quality overall. Though I will say, I was told they didn't even have stock older than October '18 but when I picked up a pre-order some of the harvests/testings dated to August '18. Writing this April '19. So not too happy with that aspect, hence minus a star. I'm not exactly sure if their bulk stock is having the humidity regulated but even the older stuff wasn't crumbly. They have plenty of products for sale beside just flower. Including the aforementioned clones! Overall, one of the better places further out on the Eastside! Would recommend going in person before buying.