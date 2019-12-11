734 products
It's Wednesday at Flavors Detroit! These VIP Specials don't stop! Tis the season!
Valid 12/11/2019 – 12/12/2019
4g 1/8th's Storewide 3/$25 Flavors Gummy's 4/$20 Motorcity 100mg Coco Crispys 4/$110 Connoisseur 1g Carts 7/$20 Pre-Rolled JOINTS 2/$20 Tarantula Joints 2/$40 Dirty Diana's Cigars 4/$100 Top Shelf Shatter 4/$100 Top Shelf Crumble 6/$110 BellRInger 1g Carts $20 Off ALL Pre-Packed OUNCES
Staff picks
Tropicana Cookies (1st Place Sativa 2019 Michigan Cannabis CUP)
from Flower
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Flower
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Flower
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
RSO 1g Ultra-Refined
from Flavors Extracts
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Terp / Live Resin Budder - Phantom Cookie
from Terp Management
___
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Moonrock - Fruit Punch
from Flavored MoonRocks
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Flavors Extracts - Crumble / Chemdawg
from Flavors Extracts
___
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Lit Labs Gummies with Nerds 100mg - Grape
from Lit Labs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Starling 1g CBD / Blood Orange
from Starling
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blood Orange Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Flavors Cart - 1G Golden Pineapple
from FLAVORS - Connoisseur Line
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Chill Pain Relief - Extreme 1500MG
from Chill
1500mg
THC
500mg
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$110each
In-store only
Grandaddy Purple
from Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MotorCity Cannabites 100mg Original Crispy
from Edible
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Tarantula - Skywalker
from Flame Cigar Co
___
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Dirty Diana- Dipped Cigar
from Flame Cigar Co
___
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lit Labs - Wax / PermaFROST
from Lit Labs
___
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
PHAMILY BEESNESS / Medicated Local HONEY
from Phamily Beesness
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Flavors Gummies 100MG- Blue Razz
from Edible
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blue Raspberry Snow Cone
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Flower
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amazing Edibles Raspberry Rings - Indica
from Edible
120mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
In-store only
All Products
House Shake LOOSE
from Flower
0%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire House Shake PrePack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
TOP SHELF SHAKE Prepack OZ
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 oz
In-store only
House Shake- Premium
from Flower
0%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
New Glue (f.k.a. GG5)
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush Prepack OZ
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$1751 oz
In-store only
Mantis OG
from Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Gum
from Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Lato
from Flower
0%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Kush
from Flower
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Biscuit
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tree Sap #4 Prepack OZ
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$1551 oz
In-store only
Scooby Snacks
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Igloozee Prepack OZ
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$1851 oz
In-store only
Mars Kush
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Magic Prepack OZ
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$1651 oz
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Runtz
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Superglue
from Flower
___
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Space Dust
from Flower
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 19