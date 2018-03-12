Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Flavors Detroit is a traditional Provisioning Center with a modern twist. We strive to supply high quality products at an affordable price. Flavors is bringing class back to Detroit!
New Patients: First time patients get an automatic free pre-roll.