CannaJack_61 on October 23, 2019

Great place when they first opened @ $8 gram period... Now it's all about the money 💰💰💰 not the patient. Now it's $2 off, and the $8 stuff they offer is usually old, dry, etc. They are so unorganized, they don't post it daily upon opening, which is annoying because I have to call or go up there!!! And they don't keep their Menu updated on Leafly. Add the problems they've had following OMMA guidelines... #1 I don't like that they don't weigh it in front of me!!! And they go through Budtenders fast! After repeatedly witnessing a female Budtender use her fingers with no gloves- I stopped making purchases when she was working. I'm glad I'm not the only one who noticed that some Budtenders come across as rudely dismissive after the sale and they could care less if you shop there again... Since they don't appreciate my business I no longer shop there. It's sad because it's a cool shop!!!