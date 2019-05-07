DM11572
Great place
4.3
10 reviews
great collection of uncommon strains here! cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and lowest prices on glass I’ve seen! this is my favorite dispensary!!
Great place when they first opened @ $8 gram period... Now it's all about the money 💰💰💰 not the patient. Now it's $2 off, and the $8 stuff they offer is usually old, dry, etc. They are so unorganized, they don't post it daily upon opening, which is annoying because I have to call or go up there!!! And they don't keep their Menu updated on Leafly. Add the problems they've had following OMMA guidelines... #1 I don't like that they don't weigh it in front of me!!! And they go through Budtenders fast! After repeatedly witnessing a female Budtender use her fingers with no gloves- I stopped making purchases when she was working. I'm glad I'm not the only one who noticed that some Budtenders come across as rudely dismissive after the sale and they could care less if you shop there again... Since they don't appreciate my business I no longer shop there. It's sad because it's a cool shop!!!
Good staff and always friendly. I have never had a bad experience here. Been 7or8 times and always liked the product. Hell i've even won free edibles here before. I believe this place has the some of the best flower around bville. Deal of the day is always a winner!
The staff are impersonal to the point where it can come off as rude. As a business the staff should use proper manners and have at least a sprinkle of enthusiasm. The gorgeous blonde w blonde hair was the only nice female employee. Gabriel is sweet and very knowledgeable as well. The rest have been nothing but rude every time I’ve been. They don’t make the weed buying experience pleasant. Also, don’t like that my weed isn’t measured out in front of me.
think it's a great place but they need to keep the Leafly menu up to date and love it when they show deal of the day on Leafly and prices 😊☺️😉🙂😉
I went and got$40 of Orange cookies and it wasn't dry out how it supposed to be didn't even have the cookies taste and I'm a big on cookies who ever grew it spent know how to cure it. It tasted like gay very disappointed I'll just go to my favorite place health temptation
good people
location is great and when i go through bville i stop in everytime on my way home to t-town
It’s amazing 😁😁