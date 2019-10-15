Vista's first legally licensed medical cannabis dispensary serving Vista and all of North County San Diego. Located at 954 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92084 in the Vons shopping center. ALL taxes are included in the price you see on our menu!! Must be 18 or older with a valid Government-Issued Photo ID and a CA Medical Marijuana Recommendation to enter the dispensary. Checkout FloraVerde.NuggMD.com to help start the Recommendation process. Flora Verde is a veteran and local owned dispensary. We are from Vista and for this reason, and many others, we truly want to provide the best products at affordable pricing. Patients are our first priority and at Flora Verde we truly believe in the "Shop Legal, Shop Local" business environment. All of our products go through stringent tested, which then results to providing the patient access to medicine they can trust!