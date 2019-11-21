Follow
FloraMedex
Deals
30% Off Your First Visit!
Welcome to FloraMedex! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your purchase for your first visit to our dispensary.
Valid only while supplies last. Not to be combined with any other offers or discounts. Please see store for complete details.
All Products
Orange Herijuana 3.5g
from RYTHM
17.37%
THC
13.21%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies 3.5g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
19.39%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Granola Funk 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
25.11%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem De La Chem 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.43%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
18.92%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Mob Boss 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22.32%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Birthday Cake 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger 3.5g
from RYTHM
21.73%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Balance 3.5g
from RYTHM
21.78%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Lemonade 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
21.09%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
G Wagon GLine 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
18.13%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
24.18%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Candyland 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
21.44%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
21.78%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Birthday Cake 1g
from Unknown Brand
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.16%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainbow Chip 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.53%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
8 Ball Kush 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
20.51%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.45%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Pink Grapefruit 3.5g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
21.04%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Lavender Jones 3.5g
from RYTHM
25.98%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Punch 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.15%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.55%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Twisted Lime OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
25.32%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine 3.5g
from RYTHM
20.15%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
4 Kings 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
26.56%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22.85%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mob Boss 1g
from Unknown Brand
22.32%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
China Berry 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
25.77%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
26.04%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Ace's High Sugar 1g
from Unknown Brand
72.3%
THC
0.23%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Raw Wax 1g
from Native Extracts
75.18%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Super Glue SunRock Shatter 1g
from Native Extracts
79.86%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Durban Haze Clear Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
77.28%
THC
4.44%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze RSO Syringe 1g
from GOLDLEAF
75.91%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
2:1 Harlequin RSO Syringe 1g (21+)
from Remedi
22.65%
THC
43.84%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Lime Sorbet Live Resin Sugar 1g
from RESERVE
63.52%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk Live Resin Sugar 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
71.79%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Sunrock Shatter 1g
from Native Extracts
74.44%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
London Bridge Live Resin Sugar 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
72.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
