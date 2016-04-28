Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
FloraMedex is Illinois’ premier medical marijuana dispensary. Located in Elmwood Park, our loft style environment affords our clientele ample space and comfort in an upscale urban environment. FloraMedex offers the highest quality medical cannabis available in capsule, dry flower, concentrate, edibles, vape cartridges, RSO, tinctures & topical forms.
