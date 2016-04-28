rmaser
use to go here, until cresco bought it and couldn't help us patients by lowering prices. it's not like this is their first one and the out of state ones to. prices should have dropped. and now it's hard to find any product.
4.8
10 reviews
I love this place. The people are really friendly. My only issue with them is they pretty much only have 1/8 and above. I like grams because I could try it before I invest on bigger amounts. Also, they really don't have rewards programs like other locations. When they fix this, I will definitely be back.
Hi @Scoobyzilla, thank you for your feedback. we will be sure to make sure your voice is heard and make management aware!
This is my first dispensary after receiving my IL Medical Marijuana license, and I am extremely happy with FloraMedex!
Hi @naarendt, this is great to hear and we thank you!
Fantastic specialists who did anything to get me an accurate and informed answer to all of my questions. Also a great atmosphere
Hi! @chelsschu, Thank you for your kind words!
Knowledgable and patient staff. Stock is sometimes limited but flower is always fresh. Highly recommended.
this place is very friendly and knowledge bowl of their medicines. I would highly recommend to anybody to make this their primary dispensary.
The team is so friendly and willing to help. They have helped me find some great options for treatment.
The very best ‼️ Great and very helpful staff would recommend to anyone ☮️🕉
The staff was nice and friendly even called me to tell me that I left my bears scarf
I like how its very close to my house and everyone is very nice and friendly there.