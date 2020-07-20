At Flower and Weed’s marijuana dispensary in Edmonds, WA, WE LOVE POT. And we love getting to know each person that walks through our door. We know each person has a different reason for visiting our cannabis store. And helping you sort through our extensive collection of cannabis is what we are most passionate about. When you visit our store we want you to feel comfortable and happy. Our Florists are experts on cannabis and know how different strains and terpenes create different effects. So we will give you the information you need to find the right products for you. If you are using cannabis to manage your anxiety, get some rest, or just relax and have fun — we have all the goodies: the most awesome bud, the best vapes, and the tastiest edibles. We are so excited to share our sweet little cannabis dispensary with the Edmonds community!