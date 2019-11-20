Follow
Flower Co - Delivery
1 Month Membership and $15 off your first order!
Valid 11/13/2019 – 12/1/2020
Get a 3 month membership and $15 off your first order on FLOWERCOMPANY.COM to gain access to wholesale cannabis! Use code LEAFLYFC
Use code LEAFLYFC on FLOWERCOMPANY.COM for a 3 month membership and $15 off your first order!
All Products
Tangie
from Maven Genetics
20.16%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Area 1
from AlienLabs
25.89%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Sonoma Cake
from Floracal Farms
25.41%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.22%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
OG
from Maven Genetics
25.85%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
Sherbacio
from AlienLabs
21.84%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
27.53%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Forbidden Fruit
from Maven Genetics
14.47%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ oz
Rollins
from Floracal Farms
25.34%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Lemon Bean
from Floracal Farms
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Mimosa
from Maven Genetics
20%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Grapefruit
from Flower Co.
16.9%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
Platinum OG
from Flower CO.
14.77%
THC
___
CBD
$19⅛ oz
Sour Diesel Lemon Kush
from Flower CO.
20.84%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Purple Punch
from Flower CO.
17%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ oz
Mendo Breath
from Amaranth Farms
19.26%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
Blackjack
from Heartstone Farms
15.33%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
Ready to Roll - Blueberry Cookies
from Flower CO.
13.8%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ oz
SFV OG
from Flower CO.
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Sour Diesel
from Amaranth Farms
20.47%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
Purple Punch
from Flower CO.
18.23%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Sherbert
from Heartstone Farms
20.49%
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
Fuelato
from Connected Cannabis Co.
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
Remedy Smalls
from Flower CO.
0.46%
THC
12.53%
CBD
$24½ oz
Suzy Q.
from Flower CO.
0.78%
THC
18.6%
CBD
$13⅛ oz
+1 more size
Baklava
from AlienLabs
25.39%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
GMO
from Kings Garden
31.79%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
Maven OG
from Maven Genetics
23.25%
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
Green Fire OG
from Maven Genetics
17.03%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Green Crack x Fire OG
Strain
$81 g
DJ Short Blueberry
from Full Moon Farms
20.73%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Northern Berry
from Full Moon Farms
17.17%
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
Pie Hoe #5
from Kings Garden
24.5%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
Berry Breath OG Live Resin
from Raw Garden
76.96%
THC
0.13%
CBD
FIRE OG X PURPLE PATRICK X MENDO PU
Strain
$221 g
Pie Hoe Live Shatter
from Kings Garden
71.84%
THC
___
CBD
$231 g
Banana OG Diamonds
from Kings Garden
77.02%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
The White Diamonds
from Viola
79.92%
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
Presidential OG Terp Sugar
from Viola
86.29%
THC
___
CBD
$381 g
Rosin Hash
from LEEF Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 g
N'ice Cream Live Sauce
from Connected Cannabis Co.
68.19%
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
Moroccan Mints
from Petra
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$13each
