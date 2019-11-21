FLOWER CO's mission is to provide our members with quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service at the most competitive prices. Old School Supply: We bring cultivators with decades of grow experience from around the Emerald Triangle and manufacturers with a history of producing the best products to you. We are excited to support the folks who have been working in this industry for years. We have gone to great lengths to cut out overhead in the supply chain to save you money. Here are some ways we save you money: 1- All of our products are coming straight from farmers and manufacturers, there aren’t any additional middlemen. 2 -Everything is packed to order so we aren’t paying for stock sitting in a warehouse. 3 - Scheduled delivery means our drivers have much more efficient routes than on-demand delivery. We are committed to the communities we serve. We work with small business in each market to get product to you and we believe that the modern cannabis economy can be an equalizing force that provides high quality jobs. We are excited to shape the emerging face of modern cannabis industry and culture.