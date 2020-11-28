Last updated:
Your recently viewed
Shop by category
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Flower Pot
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
1006 Dundas St W, Toronto , ON
License CRSA1172455
debit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountCanada lprecreationaldelivery
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-6pm
Photos of Flower Pot
Show all photos