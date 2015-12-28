They have something for everyone in the Flower Pot. Nicely stocked all the time and always adding new and interesting items. Love, love, love the atmosphere in this store! Everyone is friendly, knowledgeable and amazingly cool.
Above and Beyond! The flower pot has knowledgeable, friendly staff, and a great selection of flower. I was in and out in less than ten minutes! They helped me choose from a great variety of flavors specific to my budget. The lemon Kush is 🔥. Will be stopping back soon! Everybody should support this shop.
Sad experience. It seems Vets only get one day a week discount. Hmmm my son who is a vet with many years in the was basically on call seven days a week, another son who died while in the National Guard. No more of our dead presidents Won't be going to the Flower Pot.