13 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$310
All Products
OG Kush (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Chee (Green Prairie Farms) Tax Included
from Unknown Brand
25.14%
THC
0%
CBD
GlueChee
Strain
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) (Shake/Trim)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sacred Strawberry - Craft Buds (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
8.61%
THC
14.94%
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet Shake (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
14.96%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Maui - Craft Buds (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
20.07%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
18.59%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin - Craft Buds (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
10.4%
THC
2.34%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack - 3D Grow Pharms (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel - Craft Buds (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
16.87%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cookies
from Unknown Brand
19.78%
THC
2.85%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC Xtreme - Craft Buds (Tax Included)
from Unknown Brand
23.96%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wonder Woman
from Unknown Brand
19.78%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only