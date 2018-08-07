Flower to the People is a San Francisco based cannabis retail store. Flower to the People brings flower back to the people. Now serving San Francisco recreational marijuana customers 21+, the store is pleased to offer a high-quality stock on products from top vendors like Papa and Barkley, Absolute Extracts and Raw Garden. Our customers come from all over the Bay Area to enjoy our large selection of pre-rolls, vape pens, edibles, concentrates, topicals, flowers and more! The Flower to the People staff operates in full compliance with California Proposition 64. San Francisco canna consumers with questions are invited to speak with a knowledgeable budtender at the shop or over the phone. A10-18-0000155-TEMP, M10-17-0000074-TEMP