High and hello! We deliver to the following areas: Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Hollis Center, Limington, and Buxton. If you're outside of these areas, just shoot us a text to see if we can deliver to you! We are a small LGBTQ owned and operated business dedicated to offering cannabis products with some fun flowers on the side! At Flowers and Herb, we aim to counter the stigmatism and stereotypes about cannabis and cannabis consumers. We believe that the healing powers and transformational properties of cannabis should be celebrated and accessible to all adults. Our goal is to normalize the cannabis plant and appreciate its beauty like we do all other plants and flowers.
All of our items are currently 15% off this week - but if you spend over $200, you'll get an additional 10% off (total discount is 25%).
Limit one use per customer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid from 11/23 - 11/27 only.
All of our items are 15% off the entire week! Spend over $200 and you'll get an additional 10% off (25% total)!
Limit one per customer. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid 11/23 - 11/27 only. Minimum is $35.