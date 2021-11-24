High and hello! We deliver to the following areas: Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Hollis Center, Limington, and Buxton. If you're outside of these areas, just shoot us a text to see if we can deliver to you! We are a small LGBTQ owned and operated business dedicated to offering cannabis products with some fun flowers on the side! At Flowers and Herb, we aim to counter the stigmatism and stereotypes about cannabis and cannabis consumers. We believe that the healing powers and transformational properties of cannabis should be celebrated and accessible to all adults. Our goal is to normalize the cannabis plant and appreciate its beauty like we do all other plants and flowers.