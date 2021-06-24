FLOWERS CANNABIS We are a Canadian, independently owned & operated cannabis retail company. The FLOWERS brand was founded by a woman with a passion for inspiring and cultivating a positive footprint within the cannabis industry. FLOWERS cannabis boutique shops offer curated vast arrays of flowers and a unique shopping experience whether you are a connoisseur, a curious or a person in between. Our flowers are selected mindfully from established local growers. Our knowledgeable staff will guide you to the product that suits your needs and desired effects.