This was without a doubt the most unprofessional work experience I have ever had Mind you, I come from having over 4 years experience of being in a corporate retail customer service space. Due to the pandemic, things changed and I got the opportunity to work at Flowers Cannabis in August 2021. Upon completing my first 3 hour training shift- I knew I was going to quit the moment I reached the savings goal I had. This was due to how chaotic the entire store was upon my arrival, as well as the clear lack of managerial experience. Luckily for me, I was let go immediately after hitting that goal - 2 days before I was planning on giving in my 2 weeks notice. (It was over text btw which is extremely unprofessional) The reason I was let go was interesting. The owner did not like that I was “unhappy in the workplace” and that I “considered a ‘walk out’”. I have no idea why they thought this, as the only people I had discussed my grievances with were not management. In fact the ones who I discussed it with was fired 4 days before me, and the other was desperate to leave. I also would never just walk out…as I was planning to give in my two weeks notice because that is what is expected from professional employees…. Which leads me to think *gasp* was the owner listening to the audio through the security cameras all along? But, how could this be? The owner told me personally, THREE TIMES, that they cannot hear the audio through the security cameras even though they “wished they could”. BY THE WAY! It is in their legal right to not disclose the fact that audio is being recorded, however it is EXTREMELY concerning (AND SCUMMY) that they would try very hard to ring home the lie that they couldn’t hear it at all. I knew they could hear audio the entire time I was there because I was informed during one of my first few shifts with a coworker writing ‘there is audio at cash’ on a piece of paper (also a super concerning moment)! All this does is create mistrust between management and the employees, which is incredibly disappointing considering how much they wanted to push a ‘happy, welcoming space that encourages community’. You can’t just say you want that and then do nothing to achieve that feeling. Not only did this store violate AGCO regulations within the first few weeks of opening (which I extremely regret not reporting as my own safety was at risk), it is extremely mismanaged. They definitely rushed the opening as not much was prepared. The owner talks down to their employees instead of effectively communicating what they need. Differing opinions get you fired there, which is why I felt extremely uncomfortable bringing up grievances I had with this business because I figured either way I would be gone (and I was right). The owner’s husband berates the employees and likes to give orders when it’s not their place. The owner is an incredible micromanager. They sit at home checking up on the store through the security cameras and make assumptions about what just happened with zero context. Being called about customers you just dealt with, 5 minutes after they leave, created a lot of stress and anxiety for me every time I came in for a shift. Big Brother was always watching. Instead of the cameras being used for their intended use of security and safety, they are used as a tool of manipulation and control. It made me extremely uncomfortable knowing that she was listening in at any moment- it felt like an extreme violation as I was under the impression that audio was only supposed to be listened to if it was needed for a legal reason. Not to mention they rushed the hiring process for me. then after already completing my first week, they asked for references (something typically done before your first shift) and then never contacted those references….It’s just really strange business practice all around. It was extremely disappointing as I enjoyed the job itself, I enjoyed the industry, the customers were really nice, and I liked all my coworkers aka budtenders and the assistant manager. The assistant manager is a bit inexperienced but they are doing their best with the horrible hand the owner dealt them. I didn’t feel protected as an employee. I didn’t receive enough training. My schedule often changed with less than 24 hours notice, which made planning the rest of my week very difficult. I almost didn’t write this review. But I feel its necessary to put out there in case there are others who feel the same but were too scared to say something. There are so many dispensaries opening out there- if you are looking to work in one; GO WITH A CHAIN! Go with a place that has experience and proven success, because you will feel more prepared and protected while being there. Now this last message goes to the owner, and I’m only going to state it once: If you smell shit everywhere you go, odds are; it’s you. If you don’t take some business management courses SOON, you are going to run your business into the ground.