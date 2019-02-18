Follow
Floyd's Cannabis Co. - Pullman
509-872-3080
683 products
Deals
Waxy Wednesday!
Valid 2/18/2019 – 9/1/2020
Waxy Wednesday! 20% Off Cartridges and Concentrates!
* cannot stack discounts *
All Products
Therapy by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
0.2%
THC
11.65%
CBD
Therapy
Strain
$125½ oz
In-store only
Bubble Gum x Fucking Incredible by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
35%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Panama Red by Green Bluff Greenhouse
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
18.48%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Columbian Gold by Green Bluff Greenhouse
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
5.5%
THC
7.6%
CBD
Columbian Gold
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake by Bocca Bud
from Bocca Bud
___
THC
0.09%
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Hells Canyon Cannabis Company
from Hells Canyon Cannabis Company
21.06%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Gg4
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
4Rilla Glue by 4Rilla Glue
from 4Rilla Glue
24.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
4Rilla Glue
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Primate OG by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
21.88%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Primate OG
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ayahuasca Purple by Virginia Co
from Virginia Co
9.63%
THC
11.36%
CBD
Ayahuasca Purple
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Legends of Nigeria by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Swiss Tsunami by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
1.16%
THC
16.09%
CBD
Swiss Tsunami
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
White Gorilla by Peak Supply
from Peak Supply
27%
THC
___
CBD
$1051 oz
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk by Peak
from Peak
18%
THC
___
CBD
$401 oz
In-store only
Fucking Incredible by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
27.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Fucking Incredible
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Harlequin by Gabriel
from Gabriel
5%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$302 g
In-store only
Harlequin by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
7.15%
THC
13.03%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Harlequin by Harmony
from Harmony
6.51%
THC
16.33%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by Artizen
from Artizen
25.3%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
18.46%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Stomper by Burnwell
from Burnwell
22.82%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
G Rod by Virginia Co
from Virginia Co
19.14%
THC
0%
CBD
G Rod
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Panama Red by Green Bluff
from Green Bluff
19%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Dubb Breath by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
17.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Dubb Breath
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Tsunami #3 by Sweetwater Farms
from Sweetwater Farms
1.42%
THC
15.65%
CBD
Sour Tsunami #3
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lime Breath OG by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
19.22%
THC
1%
CBD
Lime Breath OG
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alice In Wonderland by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Haterade by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Haterade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Queen by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22.83%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
GMO by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
26.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
9# by Greenrush
from GreenRush
13.8%
THC
1.57%
CBD
9#
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Loopy Fruit by Soulshine
from Soulshine
21.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Loopy Fruit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Chem Cookies by Burnwell
from Burnwell
21.94%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG x Chem by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
24.71%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG x Chem
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Uw Purple by Fruit f The Root
from Fruit f The Root
23.6%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by Fruit of The Root
from Fruit of the Root
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Frosted Cherry Cookies by Liberty Reach
from Liberty Reach
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Garlic Kush by Pono
from Pono
1.3%
THC
17%
CBD
Black Garlic Kush
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinx by Raven Grass
from Raven Grass
21.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinx
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Silver Tip by Raven Grass
from Raven Grass
24.02%
THC
0.94%
CBD
Silver Tip
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Illumidodi by SPP
from SPP
23.38%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Illumidodi
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
