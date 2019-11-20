Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Don't Miss Our Morning Happy Hour When Everything Is 25% Off! Now Until 10 AM!
About
Floyd’s Cannabis Co. is proud to introduce their top-shelf marijuana selection to dispensary customers of Pullman, Washington and beyond.
With friendly customer service and a boisterous stock of the state’s finest marijuana products, Floyd’s Cannabis Co. invites novice users to seasoned consumers to sample their cannabis selection.