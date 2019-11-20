Follow
Floyd's Cannabis Co. - Port Angeles - Now Open!
Sunday Funday! Come spin the wheel for a chance to get up to 40% off! Fully stocked and ready to meet you!
Sunday Funday! Spin the wheel for a chance to earn big deals!!
Sundays only:)
All Products
Breath Work by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles OG by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Sugarleaf
from Sugarleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Dawg Walker OG by Freya
from Freya
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
XJ-13 by Space Weed
from Space Weed
23.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Pearl Scout Cookies by Fireline
from Fireline
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubblicious by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
MotorBreath by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit by Space Weed
from Space Weed
24.5%
THC
1.69%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Romulan by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Allen Wrench by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Space Wrangler by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Slurricane P6 by Sacred
from Sacred
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Slurricane P6 by Sacreds
from Sacreds
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Jelly Breath by Sacred
from Sacred
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
UW Purple by LC Grown
from LC Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon OG #1 by OGZ Fire Weed
from OGZ Fire Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Blues 3 by OGZ Fire Weed
from OGZ Fire Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Animal Blues by OGZ Fire Weed
from OGZ Fire Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Bomb #3 by Mad Dog
from Mad Dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Widow by Arti
from Arti
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Menod Breath by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Dawg by Northwest Grown
from Northwest Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Not Gorilla Glue #4 by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Crocket's Confidential by Freya
from Freya
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Rascal OG by Soulshine
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Kush by Buddy Boy
from Buddy Boy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25¼ oz
In-store only
Orange Kush by Buddy Boys
from Buddy Boys
___
THC
___
CBD
$44½ oz
In-store only
Fucking Incredible by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
G-13 by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Ogz Cookie by OGZ Fire Weed
from OGZ Fire Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Milk N Cookie by OGZ Fire Weed
from OGZ Fire Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Bomb by Mad Dog
from Mad Dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Glueberry OG by Fire House
from Fire House
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zkittlez by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
___
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Triple Mints by OGZ Fire Weed
from OGZ Fire Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
King Freeze by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Greatful Puff by Fire House
from Fire House
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
