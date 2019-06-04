*ALL PRICES BEFORE TAX (20%)* Deals: - Daily: Pick up any Yellow Label eighth for $5 or ounce for $40! - Daily: Pick up Trim for $28 per ounce, Yellow Label flower for $40 per ounce, Purple Label flower for $60 per ounce, Blue Label flower for $80 per ounce, Green Label flower for $120, or Red Label flower for $160 per ounce. - Daily: Pick up any Blue Label joint for 1 for $2.50, 2 for $4.17, or 5 for $8.33! - Monday = 10% off Edibles! - Tuesday = 10% off Red Label Flower! - Wednesday = 10% off Concentrates! - Thursday = 10% off Topicals & Tinctures! - Friday = 20% off all Merch! - Saturday = 20% off all Merch! - Saturday = 15% off all White Label brand! - Sunday = 10% off Hemp CBD Products!