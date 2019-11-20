Follow
Floyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley
360-588-4473
1321 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 604
Show All 175
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
*NEW*Happy hour EVERY DAY 8am-10am & 9pm-to close! Come say high!
25% off morning happy hour and 25% off evening!
No double discounts :)
*NEW*Happy hour EVERY DAY 8am-10am & 9pm-to close! Come say high!
25% off morning happy hour and 25% off evening!
No double discounts :)
All Products
DJ Kush by 420 Gold
from 420 Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Purple Kush by Sunnyside Northwest
from Sunnyside Northwest
15.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
White Durban by Fireline
from Fireline
24.92%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Durban
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Xj 13 by Cannagenesis
from Cannagenesis
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Xj 13
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Triangle Mints by Fireline Cannabis
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemom cheese quake by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
Wifi Og by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Blueberry Dj Short by Freya Farm
from Freya Farm
21.44%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Blueberry Dj Short
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Ewok by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
21.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Ewok
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Russian by Yao Ging
from Yao Ging
___
THC
___
CBD
$8⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe Og by Captain Chronic
from Captain Chronic
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Ribbon by Smokey Point Productions
from Smokey Point Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Wifi Og by Northwest Grown
from Northwest Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles OG by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Presidential Kush by 420 Gold
from 420 Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel by BANANO BUDS
from BANANO BUDS
21.76%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Space Dawg by Northern Grow
from Northern Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Crackers by SKY HIGH GARDENS
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Space Cowboy by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Plus by Buddy Boy Farms
from Buddy Boy Farms
22.57%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Space Bomb #1 by mad dog
from mad dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$60½ oz
In-store only
Bubblicious by SKY HIGH GARDENS
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Pineapple Zkittles by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
G-13 by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 gram
$111 gram
Peaches and Cream by Burnwell
from Burnwell
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Banana Punch 3.5 by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
19.48%
THC
0%
CBD
GG #4 Banana Punch 3.5
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Maui Wowie by mad dog
from mad dog
19.59%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Pennywise by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake by Koulee Kush
from Koulee Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 ounce
$501 ounce
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by GABRIEL
from Gabriel
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Pearl Scout Cookies by Fireline
from Fireline
21.77%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Pearl Scout Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
24K Gold by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Cookies N Cream by From The Soil
from From the Soil
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Fields by Avitas
from Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afghan Kush by Cannagenesis
from Cannagenesis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Express by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
26.17%
THC
1.04%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Green Crack by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Green Crack by mad dog
from mad dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner by Snicklefritz
from Snicklefritz
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Agent Orange by GaGa
from GaGa
21.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Agent Orange
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
12345 ... 34