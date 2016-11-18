Floyd's Cannabis Co. Established in 2016, Floyd's takes pride in stocking the finest cannabis and maintaining the best prices in town! We are committed to giving back to our customers and community. We offer Dank Daily Deals, Happy Hour specials, and savings to all our regulars, seniors, veterans, medical patients and even first time customers! Ask your budtender about all our amazing deals! 410 W. State Street We are located on the corner of West State Street and Highway 9! Near the gateway to the North Cascades. We keep our shelves stocked full of our favorite flower and concentrates from Rogue Raven Farms, Freya Farm, Smokey Point Productions, Northwest Grown, Skagit Organics, Green Rush, Avitas, House of Cultivar, Bodhi High, Herbal Tech, Oleum, Phat Panda, Burnwell, Seattle Private Reserve... and so many more!! We have a beautiful selection of bongs, pipes, and lots of locally blown glass! CBD has really evolved in the industry within the last couple of years. We are excited to carry many options of CBD. If edibles are what you fancy, we've got tasty mints, cookies, hard candies, capsules, and drinks to accommodate you. I can't leave out the fact that we have new CBD Rick Simpson oils and even some natural coconut oil based tinctures! We even have bathbombs and infused soap! Come check us out and let us help you find what you need! Stop in and become a loyalty member and start saving on the latest on cannabis, concentrates, edibles and SO much more!