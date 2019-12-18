Fluent is a vertically integrated cultivator, processor, formulator, and retailer of premium medical cannabis. At Fluent, we believe health is a journey and everyone holds the right to manage their own path to happiness, well-being, and the life they want to live. Our internal guide is “stay true to the plant” and we carry that message fully.With no added flavors and only using strain specific cannabis derived terpenes, Fluent’s products are as close to the cannabis plant as we can make them today