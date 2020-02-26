28 products
Last updated:
First-Time Customer Discounts
Save big on your first three visits! First Visit: 25% Discount + free vape pen battery with cartridge purchase Second Visit: 50% off on purchases up to $200 Third Visit: Choose One Get One
Customers who solely purchased Flower as their first purchase may still use the First-Time patient bundle on their first purchase of any non-flower product. * First-time customer bundle is only valid for 90 continuous days after the first purchase is made. *All promotions are non-stackable and cannot be combined with Fluent Rewards redemptions (customer can either use a discount or redeem reward points). *No promotions are applicable to flower, Rosin, Melt or new product sales except Veteran’s discount, unless otherwise noted. *Discounts only apply to Fluent products, unless otherwise noted.
All Products
Polaris Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Gemmador Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Cookies and Dream
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Subra Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Lyra Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Sweet Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Baldor Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Subra Syringe
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Hydra Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Odra Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Atlas Black
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Polaris Syringe
from Fluent
90%
THC
1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Polaris Capsules
from Fluent
30%
THC
1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$20pack of 9
+1 more size
In-store only
Perla Capsules
from Fluent
0.8%
THC
97%
CBD
Perla
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Elara Capsules
from Fluent
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Elara
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Odra
from Fluent
15%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$22pack of 3
In-store only
Polaris
from Fluent
15%
THC
1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$22pack of 3
In-store only
Atlas
from Fluent
15%
THC
1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$22pack of 3
In-store only
Perla
from Fluent
1%
THC
30%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Baldor
from Fluent
30%
THC
1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Hydra
from Fluent
30%
THC
1%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Odra
from Fluent
30%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Elara Suppositories
from Fluent
15mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$50pack of 10
In-store only
Perla Cream
from Fluent
10mg
THC
590mg
CBD
Perla
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Elara Cream
from Fluent
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$100each
In-store only
Baldor Drops
from Fluent
60%
THC
1%
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Perla Drops
from Fluent
1%
THC
40%
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Odra Drops
from Fluent
60%
THC
1%
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Hydra Drops
from Fluent
60%
THC
1%
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Polaris Drops
from Fluent
60%
THC
1%
CBD
$80each
In-store only