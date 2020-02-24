We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Fluent is a vertically integrated cultivator, processor, formulator, and retailer of premium medical cannabis. At Fluent, we believe in cannabis as an empowerment tool to help people become better versions of themselves. Simply put, Fluent is reshaping both the medical cannabis industry and public perceptions of the benefits of cannabis.