Fluffy's strives to bring the best product with the best prices. Enjoy our friendly, knowledgeable staff, as well as our generous loyalty program. All prices include tax, so there are no surprises. If you still need a doctor's recommendation, please consider our friends at NuggMD. The whole process takes 15-20 minutes, is done completely online, and you’re only charged if approved. To sign-up, visit http://fluffya.nuggmd.com