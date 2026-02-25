I do love this place when I’m on 8th Avenue. The place is a cool lit up spot, you can look at a lot of stuff up close in the cases. One of the budtenders put me on to a vape (ACE Pina Gluelatta) and it was a great choice that helps with getting rest. They also have the drinks, which are cool on the go, especially the LIRR a couple blocks uptown. Join their membership thing, I did. You’ll get texts when there’s interest sales. Great location and will be back when I’m in the area.