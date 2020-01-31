All our prices are guaranteed to be lower than you will find from any other licensed retailer - before taxes, and after taxes. We are the lowest price, on every product.

We take orders until 9pm and then fulfill them until 10pm.

MINIMUM DELIVERY: Please note - sometimes we can accommodate lower minimums to outlying areas but it is based upon the ability to schedule during low-impact times when heavy traffic is not an issue; please contact us to discuss these case-by-case basis decisions that are to be contingent on traffic conditions and time of day, etc.

NEW: Lower $60 pretax to Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville and Alameda

$75 pretax to San Leandro, San Lorenzo

$100 pretax Albany, Hayward

$125 pretax to Union City, Fremont, Orinda

$150 pretax to San Francisco, Richmond, Lafayette

Preorders for San Francisco before 6pm to be delivered between 7-9 for a minimum of $75

$200 pretax to Walnut Creek

$250 pretax to Concord, Martinez, Marin, Pacifica, San Mateo

Don't see your city listed above? Please just text us and ask!