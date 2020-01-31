We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
All our prices are guaranteed to be lower than you will find from any other licensed retailer - before taxes, and after taxes. We are the lowest price, on every product.
We take orders until 9pm and then fulfill them until 10pm.
MINIMUM DELIVERY: Please note - sometimes we can accommodate lower minimums to outlying areas but it is based upon the ability to schedule during low-impact times when heavy traffic is not an issue; please contact us to discuss these case-by-case basis decisions that are to be contingent on traffic conditions and time of day, etc.
NEW: Lower $60 pretax to Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville and Alameda
$75 pretax to San Leandro, San Lorenzo
$100 pretax Albany, Hayward
$125 pretax to Union City, Fremont, Orinda
$150 pretax to San Francisco, Richmond, Lafayette
Preorders for San Francisco before 6pm to be delivered between 7-9 for a minimum of $75
$200 pretax to Walnut Creek
$250 pretax to Concord, Martinez, Marin, Pacifica, San Mateo
Don't see your city listed above? Please just text us and ask!