The #1 dispensary in Tulsa! Over 50 strains to choose from! Our flower is from Red Dirt. We carry Oklahoma Pure, 27 Pure, Sunny Extracts, Verde Pur, Amedicanna gummies, PHI Moonrocks in the form of a Joint, Kimistry solutions Peanut butter cups and Mellow Cereal bar are just a few of the items we have! Daily Deals are posted on social media sites and Leafly; be sure to ask about our Loyalty Points Program! We are Your one-stop shop for all of your bud, vapes, waxes, shatter, crumble, and budder, and edibles. We have accessories for all of your Medical Marijuana needs. Come see us today!