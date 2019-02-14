Come get your THC infused drinks and edibles at a discounted rate EVERY Tuesday! We have Gummies, Chocolates, Hazelnut Cocoa Spread (Kimtella), cooking oil, protein bars, cereal bars, ice cream (Yes, ice cream!), and many other items to choose from!
Moonrocks in the Form of Joints (Moon Sticks or Keify's), Vapes, Sugar, Wax, Crumble, Shatter, Diamonds are all 10% off EVERY Wednesday!
10% off ALL accessories!
10% off ALL flower every Friday!
$6 grams on several stains! NO LIMIT
Check out our flower on sale today for $99 an ounce or $6 a gram!
The Raffle for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place Thanksgiving prizes start TUESDAY (tomorrow!) ANY purchase of $10 or more enters you into the drawing. 3rd place prize is a Sampler, 2nd place prize is a Thanksgiving dinner basket, and 1st Place prize is a cannabis basket for sale at A NICKEL 👊 The drawings will be held via Live video feed on Instagram Tuesday, Nov. 26th @ 6pm!