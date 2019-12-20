257 products
Top Shelf Tuesday
10% off all of our top shelf flower.
Cannot be combined with other offers.
All Products
Garlic Sherb by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
24.32%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Sherb
Strain
$49each
Sherb 95 by Kings Cannabis
from Kings Cannabis
21.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherb 95
Strain
$12each
Palpatine by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
22.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$12each
Tropicana Cookies by Focus North
from Focus North
21.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$14each
Gelato 33 by SugarBud
from Sugarbud
23.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$12each
Mac 1 by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
17.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$15each
Animal Stash #2 by Focus North
from Focus North
21.44%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Animal Stash #2
Strain
$12each
Garlicane by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
25.79%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Garlicane
Strain
$14each
Gorilla Erotica by Eugreen No-Till
from Eugreen No-Till
21.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Erotica
Strain
$14each
Wedding Pie #4 by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
26.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Pie #4
Strain
$49each
Wedding Crasher by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
25.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$12each
Forum Cookies by Focus North
from Focus North
18.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$12each
Ego Checker by Urban Canna
from Urban Canna
25.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Ego Checker
Strain
$14each
Bernie Mac by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
19.91%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bernie Mac
Strain
$14each
Electrolyte by SugarBud
from Sugarbud
20.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Electrolyte
Strain
$12each
Foxxhole by Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
22.03%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Foxxhole
Strain
$10each
Irish Cream by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation
24.06%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Irish Cream
Strain
$14each
Strawberry Cheesecake by Applegate River Roots
from Applegate River Roots
24.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$5each
Straw-Picanna by Rolen Stone extracts
from Rolen Stone extracts
68.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Straw-Picanna
Strain
$42each
Margarita Punch by Happy Cabbage Frost
from Happy Cabbage Frost
68%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Margarita Punch
Strain
$85each
Palpatine by Rolen Stone extracts
from Rolen Stone extracts
63.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$42each
Southern Belle by Rolen Stone extracts
from Rolen Stone extracts
66.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Southern Belle
Strain
$42each
Sour Banana Sherbet by Rolen Stone extracts
from Rolen Stone extracts
69%
THC
___
CBD
$45each
Fire OG Chem by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
71.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG Chem
Strain
$45each
Sour Kush x Granola Funk by Willamette Valley Alchemy
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
72.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush x Granola Funk
Strain
$45each
Candyland by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
78.46%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$30each
Master Skunk by Fat Pack
from Fat Pack
69.4%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Master Skunk
Strain
$22each
Sugar Biscuits by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
88%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sugar Biscuits
Strain
$45each
Miss USA by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
74%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Miss USA
Strain
$45each
Sunset Sherbet by Fat Pack
from Fat Pack
73.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$22each
Island Girl by Rolen Stone extracts
from Rolen Stone extracts
84.7%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Island Girl
Strain
$45each
Breathworks by Dr. Jolly's
from Dr. Jolly's
71.68%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Breathworks
Strain
$35each
Fruitcake by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
66.4%
THC
0.74%
CBD
Fruitcake
Strain
$45each
Lemon Chem by Dirty Arm Farm
from Dirty Arm Farm
70.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Chem
Strain
$45each
THCA & Terps by Natural Gas Extracts
from Natural Gas Extracts
72.9%
THC
0.19%
CBD
THCA & Terps
Strain
$72each
Sunset lemon sherbert by Natural Gas Extracts
from Natural Gas Extracts
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset lemon sherbert
Strain
$60each
Mimosa by Natural Gas
from Natural Gas
73.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$60each
Cotton Candy by Fat Pack
from Fat Pack
71.7%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$16each
Grape High Chew by Dog House
from Dog House
75.88%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Grape High Chew
Strain
$30each
Durban Cake by BEZEL
from Bezel
75.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Cake
Strain
$26each
