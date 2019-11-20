Follow
Four Green Fields
(410) 457-8088
110 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 30
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$480
Deals
BULK Pricing at FGF!
Save when you mix and match pre-packaged eighths of flower: Quarter : Save $10 (Mix/match any 2 eighths) Half Oz : Save $40 (Mix/match any 4 eighths) Oz : Save $100 (Mix/match any 8 eighths)
While supplies last.
BULK Pricing at FGF!
Save when you mix and match pre-packaged eighths of flower: Quarter : Save $10 (Mix/match any 2 eighths) Half Oz : Save $40 (Mix/match any 4 eighths) Oz : Save $100 (Mix/match any 8 eighths)
While supplies last.
All Products
Harle-tsu
from verano
6.7%
THC
10.15%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dead Lights
from SunMed Growers
7%
THC
7.2%
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ata Tundra
from 1937 Farms
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg 91
from verano
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Glu
from verano
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Pearls
from Grow West Cannabis Company
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 91 x ADC
from Grow West Cannabis Company
41.7%
THC
___
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
Nurse Jackie
from Grow West Cannabis Company
38.4%
THC
___
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
OG Lime Killer
from Curio Wellness
30.1%
THC
___
CBD
$53⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cheese
from Curio Wellness
24.4%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Jack
from Curio Wellness
28.4%
THC
___
CBD
$53⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Captains Cake
from Curio Wellness
26.2%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain
from SunMed Growers
15.4%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Headband x Skunk #1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rosetta Stone
from SunMed Growers
22.67%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Vireo Oral Solution Yellow 6:1 (THC:CBD)
from Vireo Health
67.32%
THC
11.07%
CBD
$480.3 g
In-store only
Oral Solution Indigo 19:1 (CBD:THC)
from Vireo Health
3.73%
THC
66.77%
CBD
$700.3 g
In-store only
Vireo Oral Solution Red 19:1 (THC:CBD)
from Vireo Health
74.19%
THC
___
CBD
$480.3 g
In-store only
Evermore Cast Away HTFSE/HCFSE .5g
from Evermore
69.82%
THC
___
CBD
$48½ g
In-store only
Healer Perfect Balance 300mg
from Healer
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$740.3 g
In-store only
Healer Whole Plant CBD 100mg
from Healer
4%
THC
100%
CBD
$300.1 g
In-store only
Evermore Muffin TopZ HTFSE/HCFSE 0.5g
from Evermore
65.46%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$48½ g
In-store only
Dr. Soloman's 10:1 CBD:THC RSO 1g
from Dr.Soloman's
5.5%
THC
65.6%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Liberty Harmony GG #4 - Live Resin Badder
from Liberty
69.8%
THC
___
CBD
$671 g
In-store only
Liberty Serenity Blue Zkittlez - Crumble 1g
from Liberty
74.59%
THC
___
CBD
$671 g
In-store only
Liberty Harmony Bodega Bubblegum - Live Resin 1g
from Liberty
71.73%
THC
___
CBD
$671 g
In-store only
Liberty GG # 4 Live Resin Sugar 1g
from Liberty
71.62%
THC
___
CBD
$671 g
In-store only
Verano Sunrock Shatter Phantom Mile 1g
from verano
66.5%
THC
___
CBD
$571 g
In-store only
Verano Sunrock Shatter Mag Landrace 1g
from verano
68.4%
THC
___
CBD
$571 g
In-store only
Liberty Serenity Grand Daddy Purple - Live Resin Sauce .5g
from Liberty
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
Jack Herer High Potency Tincture
from Liberty
100%
THC
___
CBD
$660.72 g
In-store only
Vireo Applicator Red 19:1 (THC:CBD) 1g
from Vireo Health
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$791 g
In-store only
Dixie Relaxing Tablets 60ct
from Dixie
100%
THC
___
CBD
$440.1 g
In-store only
Liberty Tranquility Cookie Kush - Crumble .5g
from Liberty
73.38%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Strane Blueberry Skunk Cart .5g
from Strane
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
In-store only
Rythm Heal Painkiller XL .5g
from RYTHM
33.6%
THC
33.9%
CBD
$53½ g
In-store only
Rythm Balance Phantom Cookies 1g
from RYTHM
73.8%
THC
___
CBD
$881 g
In-store only
Verano Ghost Train Haze Reserve Cart .5g
from verano
84.67%
THC
___
CBD
$67½ g
In-store only
Evermore GSC CBD Dart Pod .5
from Evermore
34.43%
THC
52.41%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Verano Berry Gelato Cart .5g
from verano
85.39%
THC
___
CBD
$48½ g
In-store only
123